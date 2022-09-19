New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is likely to attend the 18th Formation Day of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on September 28.

The Home Minister will be the chief guest at the event where he will also address the gathering of NDMA officers and others. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will also be present at the event.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Man Held for Making Hoax Call About Bomb Blast in Mumbai.

On December 23, 2005, the Government of India enacted the Disaster Management Act, which envisaged the creation of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), headed by the Prime Minister, and State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMAs) headed by respective Chief Ministers, to spearhead and implement a holistic and integrated approach to Disaster Management in India.

The (NDMA) is the apex body for Disaster Management in India. Setting up of NDMA and the creation of an enabling environment for institutional mechanisms at the State and District levels is mandated by the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Also Read | Bishnu Charan Sethi, Senior BJP Leader in Odisha, Dies Due to Kidney Related Ailments.

The NDMA's vision is to "build a safer and disaster resilient India by a holistic, pro-active, technology-driven and sustainable development strategy that involves all stakeholders and fosters a culture of prevention, preparedness and mitigation".

The NDMA is mandated to lay down the policies, plans and guidelines for Disaster Management to ensure a timely and effective response to disasters.

The NDMA's various responsibilities include laying down policies on disaster management; approve the national plan; approve plans prepared by the ministries or departments of the Government of India in accordance with the national plan; lay down guidelines to be followed by the state authorities in drawing up the state plan; lay down guidelines to be followed by the different ministries or departments of the Government of India for the purpose of integrating the measures for prevention of disaster or the mitigation of its effects in their development plans and projects.

Besides, the NDMA coordinate the enforcement and implementation of the policy and plans for disaster management; recommend the provision of funds for the purpose of mitigation; provide such support to other countries affected by major disasters as may be determined by the Central Government; take such other measures for the prevention of disaster, or the mitigation, or preparedness and capacity building for dealing with threatening disaster situations or disasters as it may consider necessary; and lay down broad policies and guidelines for the functioning of the National Institute of Disaster Management.

The NDMA also works closely with the National Institute of Disaster Management for capacity building. It develops practices, delivers hands-on training and organizes drills for disaster management. It also equips and trains disaster management cells at the state and local levels. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)