Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the five-day India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025 and deliver the keynote address at the NESCO Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, on October 27.

The inaugural session will be attended by Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Chief Ministers of key coastal states, including Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra), Bhupendra Patel (Gujarat), Pramod Sawant (Goa), and Mohan Charan Majhi (Odisha).

India Maritime Week 2025 will feature exhibitions, panel discussions, and interactive sessions, highlighting opportunities in ports, shipping, logistics, and maritime technology. The event aims to strengthen India's position as a global maritime hub and promote collaboration, innovation, and policy dialogue across the sector.

Ahead of the IMW 2025, Mormugao Port Authority Chairperson N Vinodkumar, addressing a press conference in Panaji on October 15, said that MPA will be signing 24 Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 3000 cr at the India Maritime Week.

With participation expected from over 100 countries and more than one lakh delegates and over 500 exhibitors, India Maritime Week 2025 is set to be a global catalyst for investment, innovation, and policy advancement, he said.

"IMW 2025 is expected to reinforce India's position as a key player in the global maritime ecosystem while supporting national priorities under the Maritime India Vision 2030 and the Amrit Kaal Maritime Vision 2047," Vinodkumar said, and added that the event will have over 250 global speakers attending various Country Sessions, State Sessions, and Conferences, Investors' Roundtables and so on.

"The event is expected to create over Rs 10 lakh crore investment opportunities. Mormugao Port Authority will be signing 24 MoUs worth Rs 3000 cr at the event which will include renovation of some berths and solar projects at the Port. Besides, Goa will hold a State Session at the event on the 27th projecting the maritime prospects of the State," he said.

Stating that India is poised to become a superpower in the maritime sector by 2047, the Chairman said that Mormugao Port would also witness several developments in the coming years.

"As part of the overall development of the maritime sector in the country, Mormugao Port is expected to host container vessels in a month or two. The feeder vessels will be arriving from Mumbai and will be connected to Mundra Port in Gujarat. The MPA is already a green port as we are producing 3 MW power through our in-house solar power plant which is taking care 100 per cent of our consumption. However, we are going ahead with another project of solar plant to produce 2 MW of power as we will be requiring more power once the new cruise terminal is functional," he said. (ANI)

