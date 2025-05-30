Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Poonch on Friday to meet families affected by the recent Pakistani shelling and distributed appointment letters to the next of kin of civilians killed during the attacks.

Addressing the gathering, Shah condemned Pakistan's actions, stating, "Pakistan targeted the civilian areas in J&K, and Poonch suffered the most damage. For the first time, firing was done on Poonch post-independence...The entire world is condemning the attack by Pakistan...The Indian Armed Forces gave a befitting reply by destroying nine Pakistani air bases, and as a result, they had to come forward for a ceasefire"

Shah further said that on the night of May 7, 2025, the Indian Armed Forces conducted a decisive operation, destroying terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

He described the action as a "befitting reply" to terrorists on behalf of India's citizens, resulting in the elimination of hundreds of terrorists.

"On the night of May 7, we destroyed the terrorist sites in Pakistan and PoK...This was a befitting reply given to terrorists on behalf of the crores of Indians...Hundreds of terrorists were killed in the operation...We launched an attack on terrorists, but Pakistan considered it an attack on itself. They showed the world that they are the ones who are sheltering terrorists,' he said.

He added," We have sent a message that India will not tolerate any attack on innocent civilians, Indian Armed Forces and every attack will be responded to with more precision and accuracy"

During his visit, the Home Minister also interacted with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at their Unit Headquarters in Khanetar, praising their role in Operation Sindoor. Shah visited religious sites damaged in the shelling and reviewed the security situation ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.

The visit followed the unprovoked Pakistani shelling in the civilian areas of Jammu and Kashmir post Operation Sindoor, which was conducted on May 7. The operation was conducted in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, including a Nepali national.

In the early hours of May 7, the Indian Armed Forces conducted strikes at nine terror hideouts in the deep areas of Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under the 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. (ANI)

