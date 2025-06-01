Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid a visit to the birthplace of Swami Vivekananda in Kolkata on Sunday, paying tribute to one of India's most revered spiritual leaders and youth icons.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Swami Vivekananda, a symbol of cultural pride, re-established Indian knowledge and philosophy in the world and inspired the youth to build the nation. Today, I visited the birthplace of Swami Vivekananda in Kolkata and met saints and sages."

Earlier in the day, addressing the BJP Workers Special Organisational Meeting in Kolkata, Amit Shah accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's regime in West Bengal of fostering lawlessness, corruption, and religious appeasement.

Shah further alleged that the CM had turned the State into "a land of infiltration and atrocities on women"

In his address at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Shah also declared that the BJP will form the government in 2026.

"For years, Bengal was ruled by communists. After that, Mamata Banerjee came by with the slogan 'Maa, Maati, Maanush'. She converted the great land of Bengal into a land of infiltration, atrocities on women, crime, bomb blasts and immorality with Hindus..."

"Hundreds of BJP workers were killed in West Bengal after Mamata Banerjee became the CM... Didi, listen to me, your time is over now. The BJP will form the government in 2026..."

"... We have to form the BJP government in West Bengal, have to stop infiltration, stop corruption, stop Hindu exodus..."

He alleged that the state government had denied land for fencing India's international border with Bangladesh, accusing Banerjee of obstructing central efforts to curb infiltration.

The Union Minister said, "Mamata Banerjee has opened the nation's borders for Bangladeshis. She is allowing infiltration... Mamata Banerjee cannot stop infiltration; only a Lotus government can do that. We have asked her for land to create the fence... She is not providing land at the borders, so that infiltration continues, and her vote bank keeps increasing, and your nephew becomes the CM after you. But this is not going to happen..."

In a blistering critique of violence during elections in the state, Shah challenged the Chief Minister directly.

Shah said, "... If Didi (Mamata Banerjee) has courage, she should try to contest elections without violence, her deposit would be seized. Mamata Banerjee has crossed all limits of appeasement for the votebank... Our people were killed in Pahalgam... Under Operation Sindoor, we went 100km (inside Pakistan) and destroyed their headquarters. 100s of terrorists were killed, and this hurts Didi's stomach... She gave a political speech and opposed Operation Sindoor,"

Giving an emotional turn to his speech Shah said, "CM has also played with the emotions of crores of women in the country... The sisters and mothers of West Bengal should teach Mamata Banerjee the value of Sindoor in the upcoming elections..."

Shah also issued a stern warning and once again clarified that Operation Sindoor is "not yet over. "...Mamata Banerjee may favour the Pakistani terrorists as much as she wants, but I want to tell her that this is PM Modi's government and Operation Sindoor is not yet over. Anyone who dares anything will be given a proper answer," said Amit Shah.

Amit Shah's visit is also expected to focus on the BJP's roadmap for West Bengal ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. (ANI)

