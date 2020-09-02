Amravati, Sep 2 (PTI)A record spike of 218 cases on Wednesday took Amravati district's COVID-19 count past the 6,000-mark to 6,116, an official said.

The death of 65-year-old man from Badnera took the toll to 136, the civil surgeon's office said in a statement.

The previous highest one-day spike of 206 cases was posted on August 28.

It was the 23rd single-day 100-plus spike and 11th on successive days since August 23.

Also, 169 patients were discharged, taking the number of recovered cases to 4,586, the statement said.

This has left 1,394 active cases, it added.

