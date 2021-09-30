New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): A day after Congress party workers protested outside senior party leader Kapil Sibal's residence over his remarks raising questions over the functioning of the party, Congress leader Anand Sharma on Thursday urged party president Sonia Gandhi to take strong action against those involved.

Sharma, Congress MP in Rajya Sabha, tweeted, " Shocked and disgusted to hear the news of attack and hooliganism at Kapil Sibal's house. This deplorable action brings disrepute to the party and needs to be strongly condemned."

Stating that the party has a history of upholding freedom of expression, he said, "differences of opinion and perception are integral to a democracy. Intolerance and violence is alien to Congress values and culture."

Sharma also said that those responsible should be identified and urged Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to take cognisance and strong action.

It is pertinent to note that Sharma is a member of the delegation of 23 members (G-23) of Congress which last year wrote a letter to the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi demanding a slew of organisational reforms

The protest by Congress workers outside Sibal's residence on Wednesday came in the wake of his statement on the political crisis in Punjab Congress, where he had said that he is unaware of who is taking the decisions in the party as there is no president.

"In our party, there is no president so we don't know who is taking these decisions. We know and yet we don't know," the Congress leader had said yesterday in a press conference raising questions on the delay in the election of the party president. (ANI)

