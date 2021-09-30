Vivo India is all set to launch its X70 Series smartphones today in India. Vivo X70 Series was launched in China earlier this month and it consists of X70, X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ models. However, India might get just two models - X70 Pro and X70 Pro+. The company is likely to skip the vanilla model. The launch event will commence at 12 noon via Vivo India's official YouTube and other social media channels. Users can also watch the live event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ Smartphones To Be Launched in India Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features & Specs.

Vivo X70 Pro will sport a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It could be powered by an Exynos 1080 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Vivo X70 Series (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

For optics, the X70 Pro is said to come with a quad rear camera setup comprising of a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom and an 8MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom. At the front, there could be a 32MP snapper.

Vivo X70 Series (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

On the other hand, Vivo X70 Pro+ is rumoured to feature a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by Snapdragon 888+ SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It could come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast charging support.

Vivo X70 Series (Photo Credits: Vivo)

For optics, it will get a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP periscope lens and a 12MP portrait shooter. At the front, there could be a 32MP shooter. Coming to the pricing, Vivo X70 Pro is priced from CNY 4,299 (approximately Rs 49,030) in China. The pro+ variant begins from CNY 5,500 (approximately Rs 62,728). So we expect the Indian pricing of Vivo X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ to be somewhere around it.

