Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): The mother of a 19-year-old girl who was allegedly killed has claimed that her daughter was tortured by the accused for the last one year and she had approached the police but no action was taken.

The victim's mother explained the incident to TDP chief and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nara Chandra Babu Naidu over the phone. She stated the girl was tortured by the accused for last one year and she approached the police as well as 'Disha' station. However no one has taken action against the accused.

Andhra Pradesh police on Thursday detained two men for allegedly killing a 19-year-old girl, an outsourcing employee in the State Bank of India (SBI) Dharmavaram branch, and later partially burning her body in Anantapur district.

As per Pratap Reddy, Circle Inspector (CI), One Town, Anantapur, the partially burnt body of the victim Snehalata was found on Wednesday.

"Snehalata, a resident of Ashok Nagar area, was working as an outsourcing employee in SBI Dharmavaram branch. She used to go to work on a two-wheeler. On Tuesday night, she did not return home. Worried parents filed a complaint at One Town police station on that night. The police on Wednesday found a partially burnt body near Dharmavaram town, which was later identified as victims by her parents," said the CI.

The police have detained two men, one of whom was allegedly the victim's love interest.

"Rajesh and Snehalata were having differences of opinion and are quarrelling for some time. Parents of the deceased victim suspect that Rajesh and his friend Kartik might have killed the girl. Police have detained both of them," the CI added. (ANI)

