Port Blair, Jun 29 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rose to 7,462 as seven more persons tested positive for the virus while one new fatality pushed the death toll in the union territory to 128, a health official said on Tuesday.

Three new cases were detected during contact tracing and four were airport arrivals, he said.

Passengers arriving by flight have to undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test before they are allowed entry into the islands, the official said.

The archipelago now has 48 active COVID-19 cases, of which 44 are in South Andaman district, three in Nicobar and one in North and Middle Andaman district, the official said.

Twenty more people was cured of the disease, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 7,286.

The administration has tested over 4,08,220 samples for COVID-19 so far.

A total of 1,67,029 people have been inoculated in the union territory so far, of which 1,47,566 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 19,463 have received both doses of the vaccine, he added. The total population of the union territory is 4 lakh people.

