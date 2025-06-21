Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh BJP spokesperson Bhanuprakash Reddy on Friday launched a scathing attack against former Chief Minister and YSR Congress party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the 'Rapa Rapa' placard row.

Referring to a recent incident during former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's tour of Palnadu district, Bhanu Prakash Reddy stated that instead of condemning the violence, the YSR Congress chief supported it.

"One of his supporters displayed a placard saying that if Jagan comes to power in 2029, people would be beheaded like goats during the Gangamma Jathara. Instead of condemning such shocking behaviour, Jagan shamelessly supported it. This incident exposes his split personality and reveals his true intentions," the BJP leader told the reporters.

He added, "The YSRCP should focus on cutting coconuts and preparing flour for parotas for the rest of their lives. The people have already given their verdict in the elections, and in the next elections, the YSRCP will likely be reduced to just one or zero seats. The public is clearly happier with the NDA coalition government than with your regime."

Attacking Jagan Mohan Reddy for governance under YSR Congress' rule, Bhanu Prakash Reddy said that his failures have caused irreparable damage to the state.

He stated, "Jagan Mohan Reddy's five-year rule has brought dark days to the state. People are deeply dissatisfied with his leadership. His political approach and leadership failures have caused irreparable damage to Andhra Pradesh."

Criticising the previous administration, he added, "During the past five years under Jagan Reddy's rule, the state has become a hub of corruption, suffering, and lawlessness. People now view Jagan as a leader who has lost his place in their hearts. The promises made to the public have vanished into thin air, while corruption has thrived."

He alleged that the YSR Congress chief has lost public trust as Jagan Mohan Reddy promoted rowdyism.

"Jagan has completely lost public trust. His political strategies have been unjust to the people. The public is steadily distancing itself from his leadership, which has encouraged a culture of rowdyism. Fueled by his campaigns, this decline in law and order has destabilised the state," Bhanuprakash told reporters.

He alleged, "Certain incidents in the past that disturbed peace and security were deliberately planned for political gain. These acts have triggered uncertainty and unrest among the public and have severely harmed the peaceful atmosphere of Andhra Pradesh."

Bhanu Prakash reaffirmed that the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, along with its alliance partners, is fully committed to restoring peace, order, and development in Andhra Pradesh.

The row began when a placard bearing the provocative slogan "Rapa Rapa Narukutham" (we'll chop heads one by one) was seen during Jagan Mohan Reddy's tour of Palnadu on Thursday. The slogan compared a possible YSRCP return to power in 2029 to a traditional ritual during the Gangamma Jatara, where symbolic beheadings take place.

The incident gained traction and drew criticism, prompting the police to register a case against the individual and initiate an investigation.

Responding to the issue during a press meeting on Friday, YS Jagan made a pointed remark. He questioned, "Is it wrong to hold a placard with a dialogue from Allu Arjun's movie Pushpa?"

He further added that, upon investigation, it was revealed that the person holding the placard actually belongs to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and holds active membership in it. Taking a jab at TDP leadership, Jagan remarked, "Maybe he couldn't tolerate the wrongdoings of his own party's leader, Chandrababu, and that's why he was talking about chopping off heads of his own people." (ANI)

