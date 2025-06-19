Amaravati, June 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday called for the grand celebration of the International Yoga Day on June 21 in Visakhapatnam, where two Guinness world records and 22 world records in total will be attempted.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event, Naidu stressed that the programme will be conducted in a manner that attracts global recognition.

The Chief Minister said the Yoga Day event will be held from 6:30 AM to 8:00 AM on June 21.

"(As many as) 25,000 tribal students will perform Surya Namaskars for 108 minutes. The objective is to set records for the largest group and the most people performing Surya Namaskars simultaneously," said Naidu, addressing a press conference at the secretariat.

Observing that elaborate arrangements have been made across a 26-km stretch from RK Beach in Vizag to Bhogapuram, the CM said 3.19 lakh people can perform yoga simultaneously from RK Beach.

On yoga day, participants from eight lakh locations across the state, country and the world are expected to join, he said, adding that the two-crore estimated registrations for yoga day activities participation overshot to 2.39 crores.

Likewise, the month-long "Yogandhra" initiative, running from May 21 to June 21, has included over 15,000 yoga competitions from village level to state level, he said.

A total of 5,451 master trainers have contributed to this execution, while certificates were issued to over one crore participants of various yoga programmes during this month, said Naidu.

To ensure smooth participation and organise the event as per plan, 326 compartments with a capacity of 1,000 people each have been readied.

A total of 3.32 lakh T-shirts and five lakh yoga mats have been prepared for the mega event, while alternative arrangements have also been made for 30,000 people in case of any disruption.

The event is themed 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' said Naidu.

Further, he noted that the state is working towards incorporating yoga into the school curriculum, along with plans to hold yoga classes once or twice a week.

There are also plans to establish a 'deemed university dedicated to yoga', he said.

Meanwhile, the TDP supremo alleged that opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's tours in the state "promote rowdyism and violence".

"His condolence tours are instigating rowdyism and violence. He has violated all police permissions for his tours, held gatherings in narrow alleys, leading to stampedes, encouraged violence, and blamed the police," said Naidu.

The CM took exception to Reddy's alleged use of a dialogue from a Telugu movie and claimed that YSRCP is erecting statues for 'marijuana gangs, betting groups and rowdies'.

Responding to Telangana's objection to the Banakacharla project, the Chief Minister suggested that both the Telugu states should use the Godavari river waters together, especially waters which otherwise drain into the sea.

"Both states are already using Godavari water. Apart from Polavaram, other projects haven't received formal approval. As per the Reorganisation Act (Andhra Pradesh), Polavaram is under construction. We are transferring water to another basin from the last reaches of the Godavari stream," he said.

If legal clarity is required, we can discuss it with the Centre, said Naidu, adding that no one benefits from water disputes between the two states.

Further, he said there is no need for conflict and advised Telangana to build projects and use the water, questioning who is stopping it?

Naidu reiterated that his vision is to see both the Telugu states emerge as number one.

