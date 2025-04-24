Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday paid last respects to JS Chandramouli, a tourist from the state who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister called the incident a "cowardly terrorist" and said nobody can shake or threaten India.

CM Naidu expressed surprise over the incident, stating how terrorists managed to do something like this despite active intelligence and security forces.

"... It is not a political blame game. Earlier, they used to attack the Army; now, they are attacking civilians... Despite the intelligence and security forces being active, they managed to do something like this. It has shaken everybody to the core. Who are they to attack us?... If they kill, it is the last day for them... India is very strong. Nobody can shake or threaten India. It is a cowardly activity... Terrorists don't have any place on Earth... Anybody supporting terrorists is against India..." Naidu said.

26 people were killed in the dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Two members of the Telugu community, JS Chandramouli and Madhusudhan, were killed in the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Families of victims of the Pahalgam terror attack mourned the loss of their loved ones as they urged the government to take strong action against the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

Last rites of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, were performed at his native place in Karnal.

Shivamogga resident Manjunath Rao was killed in the terror attack. Family friend Dattatreya urged the government to take strong steps against terrorists.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security.

The Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS), which met on Wednesday, was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.

The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured. In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. The attack was one of the biggest terror attacks in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. (ANI)

