New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to consider setting up a National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) campus at Tirupati.

Reddy met Amit Shah on Thursday in New Delhi and assured him that his government would allot the required land for setting up an NFSU campus.

He said that the NFSU campus would cater to the growing requirement for forensic experts in south India.

"Tirupati has grown into an educational hub and the setting up of the NFSU would serve the demands of the growing need for criminal investigation infrastructure," Reddy said.

He also reiterated the issues raised during the meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

He urged the Home Minister to work towards releasing the pending arrears of Rs 32,625.25 crore which includes resource funding of Rs 18,330.45 crore for the fiscal 2014-15 and pension arrears, reimbursement of Rs 2,937.92 crore spent by the state government on the Polavaram Project from its own coffers so far and resolving other pending post-bifurcation issues between AP and Telangana.

The Chief Minister also sought his intervention in collecting the arrears of Rs 6,886 crore outstanding from Telangana Discoms to the APGENCO.

The Chief Minister further requested him to fix the Polavaram Project cost as Rs 55,548 crores as recommended by the Project's Technical Advisory Committee, do away with the policy of treating the project cost component-wise as it escalates the cost besides delaying the project, amend the flawed provisions of the National Food Security Act, grant 14 more medical colleges to the state, allot mines to meet the iron ore requirement of the steel plant being built at Kadapa and extend all cooperation to the proposed 76.9 km long Metro Rail Project in Visakhapatnam.

According to an official statement, Reddy also urged the Home Minister to intervene and restrain the Telangana Government from acting unilaterally and violating operational procedures in drawing Krishna River water and generating electricity and grant environmental clearances for the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLS) through which 3 TMC water per day can be supplied to TGP, SRBC, and GNSS. (ANI)

