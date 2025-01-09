New Delhi, January 9: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has called a review meeting on Thursday after six people were killed in the Tirupati stampede incident a day earlier, a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson said. CM Chandrababu Naidu is also due to meet the families of the deceased later in the day. TDP National Spokesperson Prem kumar Jain stressed that the state government is taking steps to prevent Tirupati stampede-like incidents.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar told ANI, "The unfortunate incident in the Tirumala Tirupati Temple claimed the lives of 6 devotees and injured around 40. I pray to god to give peace to the departed souls. Measures are being taken to ensure such incidents do not happen again. CM Chandrababu Naidu has also called a review meeting. He will also visit the temple in a short while and take cognisance of the situation..." Tirupati Stampede: Death Toll Rises to 6 in Stampede at Vishnu Nivasam; Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Closely Monitoring Situation.

He further said that people had gathered on the occasion of 'Baikunth Ekadashi' and "proper arrangements had been made to accommodate the rush." "Out of the six deceased, one woman is believed to be from Tamil Nadu and an ex-gratia will be provided to the kin of the deceased," he said. "I want to reassure everyone that we will ensure such incidents will not happen again... " "Our government will provide all the necessary assistance for treatment...," he added. Tirupati Stampede: PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah Express Grief Over Loss of Lives in Tirupati Stampede Incident.

Meanwhile, the offline tokens for darshan have been made available at various distribution centres set up in Tirupati. As many as six people lost their lives and several others were injured after a stampede broke out near Vishnu Niwasam close to the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara ticketing counter, during the distribution of 'darshan' tokens. Vaikunta Dwara Darshan is scheduled to be held at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple from January 10 to 19. It allows devotees to pass through the sacred gate to receive Lord Venkateswara's blessings.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)