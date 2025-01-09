Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): As many as six people lost their lives and several others have been injured after a stampede broke out near the Tirupati temple on Wednesday evening, according to officials from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The incident occurred near Vishnu Niwasam close to the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara ticketing counter, during the distribution of 'darshan' tokens.

As per the statement from the office of TTD Chairman BR Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is closely monitoring the incident and will meet the families of the victims of the stampede on Thursday.

The statement reads, "It is an unfortunate event, 6 pilgrims lost their lives. So far, only one pilgrim has been identified, while the others are yet to be identified. N Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is very serious about the incident and has expressed dissatisfaction with the officials' management during a teleconference. The Chief Minister will visit the families of the deceased tomorrow at 11:45 am. CM has warned that such incidents should not be repeated and is closely monitoring updates on the issue"

Meanwhile, in the late hours of Wednesday, the TTD Chairman visited the Sri Venkateswara Ramnarayan Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati to meet the injured and take stock of their condition from the doctors.

Speaking to the media, TTD Board Member Bhanu Prakash Reddy said that around 40 individuals were injured in the stampede and are receiving treatment in the hospital.

Expressing grief over the incident, Reddy apologised to the devotees and stated that the trust would conduct an inquiry and take serious action.

Bhanu Prakash Reddy said, " ...To distribute tokens for 'Ekadasi Darshan', we opened 91 counters...it is unfortunate that stampede happened. 6 devotees died in the stampede, 40 have sustained injuries, we are providing the best medical facilities possible, to them. This has never happened in TTD history. I sincerely seek an apology from the devotees. We will conduct an inquiry and take serious action...tomorrow morning, CM and state Health Minister will visit Tirupati...."

TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) Executive Officer Shyamala Rao stated, "Death toll increased to 6 and 40 pilgrims injured in the incident. An investigation will be done." (ANI)

