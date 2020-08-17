Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Gautam Sawang on Monday wrote to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief and Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu over allegations made by him about telephone tapping.

The DGP asked Naidu to submit the "violations" he alleged, to the DGP office.

Also Read | Indian Man Stands His Ground During Pakistan-Backed Pro-Khalistan Rally in Frankfurt, Raises Tricolour Amid Anti-India Sloganeering (Watch Video).

Sawang clarified in his letter that the State police did not receive any complaint on phone tapping from any quarter of the society.

The DGP wrote that the allegations made by N Chandrababu Naidu are grave in nature, so such violations should be submitted to his office for necessary legal action.

Also Read | Mumbai: Empty House Collapses on Sherley Rajan Road in Bandra, Damages Nearby Structures; One Rescued.

Earlier in the day, TDP chief had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging massive telephone tapping by state government and requested to probe into the matter.

Naidu stated in the letter that the people of Andhra Pradesh are "facing a grave threat" under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government and added that since the YSRCP came to power, there has been a systematic and concentrated attack on the democratic institutions in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)