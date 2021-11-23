Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to distribute commodities like rice, red gram dal, onions, potatoes for free to all flood-affected families.

The decision to distribute essential commodities came after a review meeting held to assess the flood situation in Chittoor, Nellore, YSR Kadapa and Anantapur districts, said a press release from the state government.

The government has decided to provide 25kg rice, 1kg red gram dal, palm oil 1litre per family, onion (1kg), potatoes (1kg) for the families in these affected districts.

The government has asked the commissioner of Civil Supplies and ex-officio Principal Secretary to the government to take necessary action for the distribution of the essential commodities. (ANI)

