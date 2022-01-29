Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 29 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh's Covid-19 tally went up to 22,60,181 as 11,573 fresh cases were reported in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Saturday.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022-23: Extend Benefit of PMAY, CLSS to Encourage Housing Consumption, Says Former President PHDCCI Rajeev Talwar.

The total recoveries increased to 21,30,162 after 9,445 more people got cured of the infection, a bulletin said.

The overall toll rose to 14,594 with three more deaths today, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Thane: 3 Arrested for Smuggling Endangered Barking Deer Fawn in Bhiwandi.

The active case count climbed to 1,15,425.

Only four districts reported fresh cases between 1,000 and 2,000 each, with Kadapa topping with 1,942.

Six districts registered between 500 and 1,000 cases each while the remaining three saw less than 500 new positives each in 24 hours.

Seven districts now have more than 10,000 active cases each, the highest being 12,770 in Guntur. The remaining six districts have active cases in four digits each, with Vizianagaram having the lowest of 3,697. Chittoor, Guntur and Visakhapatnam districts reported one fresh Covid-19 death each in a day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)