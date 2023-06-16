Visakhapatnam, June 16: The Visakhapatnam police received a call from YSR Congress Party MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana informing that his wife, son and his friend, an auditor by profession were kidnapped on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Ch. Trivikramavarma said, "We received a call from MP MVV Satyanarayana at 8 am today. He informed that his wife Jyothi, son Sharat Chandra and his friend G.Venkateswa Rao were kidnapped on 13th."

The kidnappers broke into Satyanarayana house on Tuesday when the MP's son was alone, the police said. The demanded ransom from Satyanarayana's wife and took gold and cash from her, the CP said.

"We deployed our teams in the city limits immediately. The kidnappers went inside the MP's house on Tuesday when the MP's son was alone in his house. The kidnappers who threatened him demanded money and made him called his mother. The kidnappers then threatened his mother and took gold and cash from her," the CP said.

CP Trivikramavarma also added that on the same day the MP's auditor, G.Venkateswarao paid a visit to the Satyanarayana's place. The kidnappers also demanded ranson from him, he said.

"G.Venkateswarao, an auditor by profession, paid a visit to Satyanarayana's place. The kidnappers demanded money from him. So far more than one and a half crore transactions have been done from Venkateswarao and Sarath Chandra's account," he said.

The CP also added that there is evidence that the kidnappers physically assaulted them. "The kidnappers physically assaulted Venkateswarao and the MP's son Sharat Chandra. They have minor injuries," he said.

The primary accused have been identified as Hemanth Kumar who has 12 cases registered against him including one murder case and several kidnapping cases, the CP said adding that he has been to prison and only came out 15 days back.

Out of seven kidnapppers, two have been arrested. The have been identified as Hemanth and Rajesh, the police said. The CP stated that Satyanarayana got suspicious when Venkateswarao did not pick up the phone even though he was called several times. The Vishakhapatnam police mobilized 17 police teams in the city limits and then the Padbanabam police caught the kidnappers while they were escaping, he added.

"We arrested two persons. We need to get more details. Our teams are under investigation. All three persons were safe." the CP said.

