Nellore (AndhraPradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): In view of the heavy rainfall, Nellore District Collector Himanshu Shukla has directed the Revenue and Police departments to remain fully alert. The Collector conducted a video conference with officials and instructed them to be completely prepared to handle any situation arising from the continuous heavy rains, according to a release.

He emphasised that, starting Wednesday, arrangements should be made to evacuate people from low-lying areas to safer locations. The Collector also instructed authorities to alert coastal residents and fishermen, advising them not to venture into the sea under any circumstances.

Due to the cyclonic weather and widespread heavy rainfall across the district, all government, private, and aided schools, as well as Anganwadi centres, will remain closed on October 22, the Collector announced. He directed all school managements to comply with these orders strictly.

A control room has been set up at the Collectorate to monitor the situation. In the event of any rain-related issues, citizens can contact the control room at 0861-2331261 or 7995576699, the Collector informed.

He further stated that staff members have been instructed to operate the control room round-the-clock, and it will remain functional 24 hours a day from October 21 to October 25.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewed measures to tackle heavy rains with officials.

Many districts of the State, including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and the Delta districts, are witnessing heavy rain."I conducted an advisory meeting today through a video conference regarding the measures to tackle the heavy rains currently lashing Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Delta districts," Stalin said in a post on X."I have instructed that immediate action be taken on complaints received from the public and that rice procurement operations be carried out without any lapses, and I have inquired about the precautionary measures that have been taken. People's representatives and the entire government machinery will work tirelessly in the field, and we will protect the people!" he added.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has issued orange and yellow alerts for various parts of the State for the next four days, as weather systems over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea continue to feed moisture into the region.

The RMC has issued an orange alert for seven coastal and delta districts, including Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore and Thanjavur and Puducherry, till 8.30 am on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in view of the continuous heavy rainfall across Thoothukudi district, Minister for Social Welfare and Women's Rights, P. Geetha Jeevan, convened a review meeting with departmental officials at the District Collector's office on Tuesday. (ANI)

