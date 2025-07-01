Amaravati, July 1 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday notified the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Land Pooling Scheme (Formulation and Implementation) Rules, 2025, which will govern the unique method of pooling land for building the greenfield capital city of Amaravati.

S Suresh Kumar, principal secretary to the government, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, said these rules shall apply to the 'capital region' except the 'capital city area' which will continue to be governed by the Andhra Pradesh Capital City Land Pooling Scheme (Formulation and Implementation) Rules, 2015.

"In keeping with the will of the Government to build 'People's Capital' and for building the necessary concomitant infrastructural projects like airports, ports and all other necessary projects, the procurement mechanism of the land has been designed to be a voluntary scheme," said Kumar in a government order (GO).

It is based on mutual consensus between the landowners and the state/authority, said Kumar, adding that this is a unique method of procurement of land, which is named and styled as 'Land Pooling Scheme'.

The 'Land Pooling Scheme' rules come at a time when the government is planning to turn greenfield capital city Amaravati into a 'mega city' by combining adjacent Mangalagiri, Tadepalli, Guntur, and Vijayawada with Amaravati.

This endeavour aims to pool an additional 40,000 acres of land, besides the 54,000 acres of land on which the government is already sitting for Amaravati.

The government is planning to build an international airport in Amaravati.

The 'Land Pooling Scheme' has been designed for developing the Capital Region wherein the land parcels owned by individual farmers and owners or group of owners are consolidated by the authority under a development scheme, he said.

According to Kumar, the 'Land Pooling Scheme' is a better scheme formulated by the Andhra Pradesh State Legislature owing to the mandate enabled under Sections 107 and 108 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

"The broad objective of the scheme is to do justice to the families affected by the construction of a Livable and Sustainable Capital Region for the State of Andhra Pradesh and also to the farmers and land owners in the Capital Region and also to make them avail a better compensation and also with a view to make them Partners in the State Development Process," said the principal secretary.

It is designed in such a manner that the participant land owners are fairly compensated with the allotment of the reconstituted plot along with the developed infrastructure, among other benefits, said Kumar.

