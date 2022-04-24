Eluru (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 24 (ANI): About 8000 litres of jaggery water and cheap liquor were seized in Agarapalli Mandal in Eluru district, informed the officials on Sunday.

"In a joint operation conducted by Special Enforcement Bureau and local police, a cordon search operation was conducted under which 8000 litres of jaggery water, which had been stored for making Naatu Saara (cheap liquor) and disposed of it there as it was hard to transport. And 27 litres of cheap liquor was seized," said the police department.

"Strict action would be taken against those in the zone who manufactured or sold anything that is harmful to public health," said Assistant Commissioner, Nujividu.

A case has been registered against 6 persons.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

