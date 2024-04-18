Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): A fire broke out at a godown on Bandar Road in Vijayawada on Thursday morning, an official said.

Firefighters have reached the spot and are trying to extinguish the flames.

No report of casualties was reported till the time of filing this report.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

