Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Former minister RK Roja on Wednesday staged a symbolic protest by placing a flower in her ear, highlighting how the coalition government led by Chandrababu Naidu has ignored the promises made to the people after coming to power in Chittoor district.

Earlier in the day, YSR Congress Party, led by YS Jaganmohan Reddy, organised a rally in Rajamahendravaram Rural, East Godavari, on the occasion of 'Betrayal Day', to mark the first anniversary of the TDP-led government.

YSRCP East Godavari District President and Former Minister Chelluboyina Venugopala Krishna led the rally. Following the rally, the former minister submitted a representation to the District Collector.

A large number of party leaders, workers, and supporters actively participated in the rally, which was organised to protest against the N Chandrababu Naidu government.

YSRCP shared posts on X, showing visuals from protests marking 'Betrayal Day' held in multiple locations. The rally in Rajampet was led by Meda Raghunath Reddy. MPs Mithun Reddy and Maddila Gurumoorthy participated in the rally in Sarvepalli constituency, and Chandragiri constituency in-charge Chevireddy Mohith Reddy organised a huge rally in Chandragiri constituency.

According to an X post by YSRCP, after the rally, MP Gurumoorthy said that the coalition government came to power by making false promises to the people, and it is ridiculous for the coalition leaders to say that today is a festival day for the people.

The MP said that people think that this is not a government that celebrates festivals, but a government of pure violence. He said that the false promises given by the coalition will burn the coalition government like fire in the coming days.

He warned that YSRCP workers and leaders are being harassed with illegal cases to divert people's attention from election promises, and there is no point in being afraid of such wildfires. He said on this occasion that more such protest programs will be organised against the failures of the government in the future.

Sharing a video on '1 year of CBN Back Stabbing', YSRCP wrote on X, "Super-6 turned out to be a golden duck. AP people won't forget this betrayal."Meanwhile, Naidu-led TDP is celebrating the day as 'Praja Teerpu Dinam' (People's Victory Day). (ANI)

Earlier on Tuesday, YSRCP announced that it will observe June 4 as 'Betrayal Day' across all constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, launching state-wide protests against the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government's alleged failure to fulfill its pre-election promises.

Speaking to ANI, YSRCP spokesperson Putha Siva Sankar said that protest rallies will be organised at the constituency level, where party workers will also submit representations to local officials. The demonstrations aim to raise awareness among the public about what the YSRCP describes as the ruling alliance's unfulfilled assurances.

"June 4th, YSR Congress Party will be observing the Betrayal Day across Andhra Pradesh in every constituency. We will hold protest rallies and submit the petitions to officials at the constituency level and gather the people about the promises," said Sankar. (ANI)

