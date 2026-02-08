Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 8 (ANI): Nellore Assistant Superintendent of Police Deeksha conducted a surprise inspection of the Balaji Nagar Police Station as the police intensify their crackdown on the illegal transportation and sale of ganja.

Rowdy sheeters have been instructed to mandatorily report at their respective police stations every Sunday at 11 AM. Of the top 10 rowdy sheeters, five are currently lodged in Kadapa Central Prison, while the remaining five go to the police station every Sunday as directed, ASP Deeksha said.

Also Read | Reel Addiction Turns Tragic in UP: Woman Dies While Recording Hanging Scene for Social Media in Front of Minor Daughter in Banda.

"Today, I inspected Balaji Nagar police station., We have been doing regular checkpoint inspections at the important junctions. We have been focusing on some special areas like NTR Nagar," she said.

ASP advised the public to contact the 'Eagle Club' helpline number 1972 to share information related to ganja.

Also Read | Shamik Adhikary, Kolkata Influencer, Remanded to Police Custody Over Rape and S*xual Assault Allegations; All About Him.

A massive cycle rally will be organised soon to create awareness against drug consumption. From tomorrow, police will conduct large-scale cordon and search operations across the city.

Strict action will be taken against wine shops and bars operating in violation of rules, police warned. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)