Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 800 fresh COVID-19 infections and nine deaths in the last 24 hours, state health bulletin informed on Wednesday.

With this, the active cases in the state have gone up to 8,754.

Also Read | AIAPGET 2021: Provisional Answer Key Released by NTA Online at aiapget.nta.ac.in; Know Details.

As many as 1,178 people recovered from the virus taking the total recoveries in the state to 20,31,681.

The cumulative Covid death toll in the state now stands at 14,228.

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Supreme Court Takes Suo Moto Cognizance, to Hear Case Tomorrow.

East Godavari, Chittoor, Guntur and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh have over 100 COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday reported 18,833 new COVID-19 cases and 24,770 recoveries in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)