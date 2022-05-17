Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): Three people were charred to death after a lorry collided with a car in Andhra Pradesh's Markapuram on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Metamedapally x road of Prakasam district.

According to the Markapuram CI Anjaneya Reddy, "a car was coming from Khammam to Markapuram and a container was coming from Markapuram to Khammam. They crashed on the opposite sides of Metamedapally x road of Prakasam District at around 6 pm on Tuesday.

He further said, "It looks like three people in the car but not sure about it, we need to confirm." (ANI)

