Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 2,949 new positive cases of COVID-19 taking the tally of total cases to 8,14,774.

According to the state government, 3,609 persons have recovered in last 24 hour taking the total recoveries to 7,81,509 while the state still has 26,622 active cases of coronavirus.

Also Read | Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: M Sivasankar, Ex-Kerala CMO Principal Secretary, Arrested by ED.

However, 18 people have succumbed to the coronavirus disease taking the death toll to 6,643.

The district-wise figures of those who died due to COVID-19 are Anantapur (3), Guntur (3), Krishna (3), West Godavari (3), Chittoor (2), East Godavari (2), Prakasam (1) and Visakhapatnam (1).

Also Read | Bihar Rid of Nepotism, Caste and Religion-Based Politics, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Andhra Pradesh tested 77,028 samples in last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)