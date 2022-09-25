Pauri (Uttarakhand) [India], September 25 (ANI): With the WhatsApp chats doing rounds on social media, the Special Investigation Team in the Ankita Bhandari case on Sunday said that every employee of the Vantara resort would be called to the police station.

The statements of these employees would be recorded, the officials said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Hindu Youth Circumcised, Forced To Eat Cow Meat in Hubballi; Case of Forceful Conversion Registered.

"We have called every employee in the resort to the police station; we will take everyone's statements. We're running a full background analysis on the resort," said DIG PR Devi, SIT In-charge.

The SIT on Sunday told ANI that the Whatsapp chats were also being probed.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Fire: Doctor, Two Children Die as Blaze Engulfs Hospital Near Tirupati, Mother Rescued.

As per reports a WhatsApp chat has come to the fore in the investigation. According to police sources, in this chat, Ankita is telling her friend that the owner of the resort is pressuring her to provide 'extra service' to the guests. There is a lot of anger among people after the murder of receptionist Ankita Bhandari.

The SIT In-charge of Ankita Bhandari's murder case, DIG PR Devi, told ANI that Ankita's WhatsApp chats that have surfaced are also being probed.

As per a viral chat, it is alleged that it was being said that the guest would get 'extra service' for Rs 10,000. In the WhatsApp chat, there is talk of providing 'extra service' in the name of providing spa treatment at the Vanatara Resort.

An employee at the resort also alleged that Ankita Bhandari had called him crying on September 17 and asked him to take her bags out of the resort. He also confirmed that he saw Ankita at around 3 PM with three other people while only the rest of them returned except Ankita.

He also confirmed that the owner Pulkit Arya's brother Ankit Arya came at 8 AM on September 18 and talked about preparing dinner for four people and said that he would have dinner in Ankita's room. This was countered by the employee as he said that the service boy can make the dinner, however, the resort's helper alleged that Ankit wanted to mislead the staff as Ankita had not returned.

Earlier, the family of the deceased refused to perform the last rites as they demanded the handing over of the post-mortem report.

"We won't conduct her last rites until her post-mortem report is given. We saw in her provisional report that she was beaten up and was thrown in a river. But we're awaiting the final report," said Ajay Singh Bhandari, brother of Ankita Bhandari.

"We haven't yet received the proper post-mortem report, but will hopefully receive it today," added DIG PR Devi.

The administration on another hand tried convincing Ankita's family.

Earlier on Saturday, the Vanatara resort in Rishikesh owned by expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya, who is an accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, was set on fire by angry locals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)