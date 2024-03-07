Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 7 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai claimed on Thursday that the raids in connection with the 2G scam investigation were stage-managed.

Claiming it to be a telephonic conversation allegedly between the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)'s MP and former minister A Raja and former chief of Tamil Nadu State Intelligence, MS Jaffar Sait, Annamalai shared a 'fifth tape' under the third part of his 'DMK files' in a post on X.

Also Read | Patiala Horror: Teenage Girl Stabbed to Death by Stalker in Punjab, Sister Dies of Shock.

The BJP chief claimed that the accused received the information regarding the raids in advance and the evidence was 'kept ready' before the CBI personnel arrived.

He also hinted that more revelations are to be followed in the coming days.

Also Read | Moody's Ups GDP Growth Forecast to 8% for Fiscal Year 2024; India To Remain Fastest Growing G20 Nation.

"Fifth tape: Conversation between DMK MP & former Min. Thiru A Raja (the prime accused in the 2G case) & MS Jaffar Sait, a former chief of TN State Intelligence. #DMKFiles3 A stage-managed CBI raid where the accused of the Scam gets advance information of the raid. The worst part is that the evidence (also the proceeds of the loot) was packed and was kept ready to be sent out before the CBI personnel arrived. The worst is yet to arrive!," Annamalai said in a post on X.

https://x.com/annamalai_k/status/1765697826783412356?s=20

Meanwhile, in the 2G Spectrum Allocation case, the Delhi High Court is continuing the hearings on the appeals by the CBI and ED against the acquittal of former Telecom Minister A Raja and others in the case.

Earlier in January this year, Annamalai released the third part of 'DMK files' with strong allegations against the opposition's coalition, the INDIA bloc in connection with the 2G scam investigation.

In a post on X, Annamalai claimed that the ruling party in the state, DMK and its alliance partner, Congress purportedly collaborated to strategically decide the timing of CBI raids.

He further accused the DMK and Congress of manipulation to suit the investigative process to their convenience. The post included an audio conversation allegedly between DMK MP and former Minister TR Baalu and a former chief of Tamil Nadu State Intelligence, MS Jaffar Sait.

Earlier in April 2023, Annamalai in his 'DMK files part-2' targeted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and accused the CM of looting crores of money, allegedly to the tune of Rs 1,30,000 crores from the people. Later in July 2023, the BJP chief submitted a memorandum to Governor RN Ravi in this regard.

In the first part of 'DMK files' which was also released earlier in 2023, the BJP chief accused DMK leaders of possessing disproportionate assets. He also released a nearly 15-minute video clip "DMK Files (Part-I)" showcasing the valuation of the assets.

Following his allegations, DMK earlier in April last year issued a legal notice to Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai alleging defamation after he released his video clip 'DMK Files' that accused DMK top ministers and CM MK Stalin's family members of having unaccounted assets.

DMK leaders K Kanimozhi, Udhayanidhi Stalin and TR Baalu also sent legal notice to Annamalai over the issue of publishing the property list. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)