Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) The body of a 21-year-old man, swept away along with two others in the Arabian sea at Versova jetty here while immersing idols of Lord Ganesh, was recovered on early Tuesday morning, over 32 hours after the incident, civic officials said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Sex Racket Busted in Thane; Five Women Rescued.

Also Read | Canada Resumes Direct Flights to and From India, Air Canada Begins Non-Stop Flights From Toronto-Delhi After Long Suspension.

The body of Vijay Patil was recovered from the sea at Versova, they said.

Doctors at the Cooper Hospital in Juhu declared Patil "brought dead", according to the officials.

On Monday, the bodies of two other youngsters swept away in the sea along with Patil were recovered.

The deceased duo aged 18 years and 20 years respectively, an official had said.

A total of five youngsters had entered the sea at the Versova jetty around 9 PM on Sunday for immersing an idol. While two of them were rescued by local people, three others were swept away.

Idols of Lord Ganesh and goddess Gauri were immersed in various water bodies in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra on Sunday, the last day of the 10-day Ganpati Festival.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)