Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 11 (ANI): Hyderabad police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl, repeatedly for the last three to four days.

According to the police, the victim was sent for medical examination and her statement was recorded by a lady police officer.

"The accused lives the near the victim's house. The accused was married and has two children. Accused's wife quarreled with him and left him along with her children and went to her parents' house. Taking the advantage of innocence of minor child, he called her on the pretext of fetching him cigarettes from nearby shop, took her inside the house and committed sexual assault on her for more than once in last three days," stated the police.

LB Nagar Police immediately reacted to the complaint and arrested the accused and further investigation in the case is underway.

Apart from this, Rachakonda police will also be organizing psycho-social counselling for the victim with professional counsellor.

Earlier, two more rape incidents involving minors were reported in Hyderabad on Monday, the fifth in a week.

On Sunday, two new rape cases involving minors came to light.

According to the Hyderabad police, the first of the two cases that came to the fore on Monday was reported at the Ramgopalpet Police station while the second was at Rajendernagar Police station limits. (ANI)

