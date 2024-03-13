Guwahati, Mar 13 (PTI) Assam Director General of Police G P Singh on Wednesday urged people to resolve issues through peaceful and constitutional means rather than resorting to street violence.

Security has been beefed up across Assam with various organisations protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA. The North East Students' Organisation (NESO), the apex body of major student unions of the eight states of the region, on Wednesday burnt copies of the rules of CAA and demanded the immediate repeal of the law, while AASU staged 'satyagraha' in all district headquarters.

The state had witnessed violent agitations against the Act in 2019, during which five people were killed.

"Having been given the opportunity by the Government of Assam to lead the illustrious Assam Police since Jan 31st 2023, I remain responsible, answerable and accountable for all bonafide actions of each policeman," the DGP posted on X.

He said that every mala fide action would be handled per rules and procedures in an effort to provide the best possible policing experience to the people of Assam during this tenure.

"Under strong leadership, Team Assam remains committed to keeping the people of Assam peaceful at all times," he said.

The Assam Police had issued notices to opposition parties "ordering" them to "withdraw" the 12-hour bandh on Tuesday against the implementation of the CAA and warned that "legal action" would be taken against them if they failed to follow the diktat, which leaders of the parties have described as an attempt to stifle their democratic right to protest.

"During the last few days, people across the spectrum have expressed opinions about the preparations made by Assam Police to maintain law and Order while most have welcomed, some have questioned the intensity and quantum of preparations," the DGP said.

"I request residents of Assam to please bear with Assam Police in facing minimal disruption that may have taken place in day-to-day life. This is essential to ensure the safety of the life and property of the people of Assam. Assam Police remains committed to the safety of the people of Assam and their property," he said.

Guwahati has seen some violence at various points in the last few decades and this has been an important consideration in the planning process, the DGP said.

In general, the maxim of law and order is that the "quantum of force used by security forces is inversely proportional to the quantum of force deployed" meaning thereby that if a larger body of well-prepared, well-meaning force is deployed, the likelihood of force being used to maintain law and order is much less and vice versa.

"Further, the L&O plan, including deployment of quality and quantity of force is a direct function of issues involved, past history, strength or weakness of leaders of protests to hold protestors together or otherwise, available intelligence inputs etc," Singh said.

The Assam Police, anticipating protests against the CAA in the state like in 2019 when five people were killed during violent agitations, have beefed up security, deploying additional personnel in sensitive areas.

All police stations in the state have been asked to remain alert, while patrolling has been intensified and barricades have been set up in major thoroughfares in almost all the towns of the state.

