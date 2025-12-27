Begusarai (Bihar) [India], December 27 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh, has backed the anti-encorachment drive in Jaipur's Chomu area after stone-pelting was reported during the drive near a mosque in the area. Singh stated that the Rajasthan government is taking action against illegal encroachments and that anti-encroachment drives will continue in the area.

In his interaction with mediapersons, the Union Minister also said that while the protestors aim to display a show of strength, the government will not be intimidated.

"Rajasthan government is working against illegal encroachment, and this doesn't mean that if there is encroachment near a mosque, it will not be removed. They want to put on a show of strength, but the government will not be scared of it and anti-encroachment drives will continue," said Singh.

His remarks came when a long-simmering dispute over alleged encroachment near a mosque in Jaipur's Chomu flared into violence on Friday, prompting police to clamp down swiftly with detentions, heavy deployment, and suspension of internet services to prevent the situation from spiralling out of control.

Jaipur Special Police Commissioner Rahul Prakash said that individuals attempting to disturb peace had been identified and detained. "Those who appeared suspicious were brought in. Attempts were also made at some places to protest against the police. Such people have also been brought in. The situation on the spot is peaceful," Prakash said. He added that many of those rounded up were habitual troublemakers and warned that those who managed to escape would be arrested soon.

The incident occurred near the Kalandari Mosque, where a dispute over alleged encroachment has persisted for an extended period. Police officials said one of the parties involved had earlier voluntarily removed the disputed structure. However, tensions resurfaced when some individuals allegedly attempted to reinstall the structure permanently by fixing iron angles.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Jaipur, Hanuman Prasad Meena, said that police personnel intervened to remove the illegal structures, following which stones were allegedly pelted at them. "Strict action will be taken against all those found involved in the violence. At present, the situation is peaceful and under control," Meena said, appealing to residents to cooperate with the administration.

Around half a dozen people have been detained for questioning in connection with the incident. Internet services were temporarily suspended as a precaution, and additional police were deployed in sensitive areas of the town to prevent further unrest. Police sources said the accused were detained from their homes to ensure communal harmony was not disturbed. (ANI)

