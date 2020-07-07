New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday urged colleges and universities to consider various forms of examination rather than adopting any quick-fix solutions in the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

The unprecedented situation brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic has forced everyday lives, and not just education, to break away from its traditional ways and explore uncharted territories, it said.

"Colleges, universities and other centres of higher learning have witnessed intense debates and discussion on new and innovative modes of imparting education and evaluation. Any measure adopted as just a quick fix solution in the field of education without ample foresight shall have adverse long-term impact," it said.

ABVP National General Secretary Nidhi Tripathi said the decision to postpone the dates of medical and engineering entrance examinations has made it clear that the new sessions can only start by November 2020.

"Universities and colleges must also accordingly look to wait it out till the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control and then move forward with well-defined methods of evaluation with clarity," she said.

