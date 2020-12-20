Amaravati, Dec 20 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 438 fresh coronavirus cases, 589 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Sunday.

The state's Covid-19 chart now showed 8,78,723 total positives, 8,67,445 recoveries and 7,076 deaths.

The latest bulletin said the number of active cases now came down to 4,202.

So far, 1.12 crore sample tests were completed at the rate of 2.10 lakh per million population that turned out an overall infection positivity rate of 7.80 per cent.

The recovery rate touched 98.72 per cent while the case mortality rate remained stable at 0.81 per cent.

Krishna and Chittoor continued to report more cases afresh everyday while all other districts have been adding less than 50 each.

Chittoor also reported one more COVID-19 death in 24 hours along with SPS Nellore, according to the bulletin.PTI

