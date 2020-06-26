Amaravati, Jun 26 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched a mobile app to monitor the services being rendered by Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) to farmers from time to time.

The app will give updates on the government policies and schemes on agriculture and its allied fields besides the facilities available at RBKs and their utilities among others.

Also Read | Earthquake in Meghalaya: 3.3 Magnitude Tremors Hit 79 Km West of Tura, Says National Center for Seismology.

In a statement, the government said the app will also help in giving feedback to the government on the various programmes it has been implementing.

"The data of all the activities of RBKs will be stored in the App and it will be monitored by the government at a high level," it said.

Also Read | Earthquake of Magnitude 3.3 on Richter Scale Hit 79 km West of Tura in Mizoram: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 26, 2020.

The app will oversee the functioning of various RBKs through the dash board, draw a comparison and suggest measures of better performance.

Agriculture Minister K Kannababu, Agriculture Mission Vice Chairman MVS Nagi Reddy, Agriculture Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malkondaiah, Agriculture Commissioner Arun Kumar and others were present on the occasion.PTI LUX SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)