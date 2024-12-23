In an unfortunate incident in Tamil Nadu, three brothers drowned in the Buckingham Canal while fishing in Marakkanam, Villupuram district. The canal, which is connected to the Bay of Bengal, was said to be overflowing at the time of the incident. According to news agency IANS, the canal was overflowing due to heavy rainfall from the recent cyclone. A search operation is underway. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Youth Dies by Suicide After Losing Mother’s Cancer Treatment Fund in Online Rummy Game.

Three Brothers Drown in Canal While Fishing

Marakkanam, Tamil Nadu: Tragedy struck in Marakkanam, Villupuram district, as three brothers drowned in the Buckingham canal while fishing The canal, which is connected to the Bay of Bengal, was overflowing due to heavy rainfall from the recent cyclone. The search operation is… pic.twitter.com/lANuPlc0WB — IANS (@ians_india) December 22, 2024

