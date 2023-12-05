Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): TDP supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that the State Government has "miserably failed" in providing shelter, food and water to cyclone Michaung victims.

"The Government is not prepared to prevent the damage caused by the cyclone and did not even extend any kind of assistance to the flood-hit," Chandrababu said in a press note released here.

Chandrababu alleged that the people of flood-hit areas were not provided with even basic needs like food. There was no response from the Government, he said.

The press release said that the TDP supremo also had a teleconference with over 12,000 party leaders and activists across the State on the impact of the cyclone and inquired about the prevailing condition in their respective areas.

The TDP national president directed the party leaders and cadre to extend all possible assistance to the cyclone victims, including supply of food and water, without waiting for any help from the Government side.

"The TDP, be it in power or Opposition, always stands by the people and at this crucial juncture we all should extend help to the affected," Chandrababu told the party leaders and the activists.

Except for making tall claims, the State Government did nothing for the flood-hit, he said, adding that the ground reality reflects this beyond doubt.

Despite knowing pretty well in advance the heavy damage to be caused by this cyclone, the State Government has miserably failed to alert the people, Chandrababu Naidu said.

This crisis arose as all the systems got demoralised, the former chief minister said. When Hud Hud and Titli cyclones hit the State and during the disasters, the then TDP government brought in separate GOs to extend all possible assistance to the farmers, Chandrababu recalled.

"When the Hud Hud cyclone hit the State ex gratia was paid by issuing the GO number 9 and during the Titli storm the financial help was extended through GO number 14 thus the TDP stood by the farming community during the crisis," Chandrababu said. (ANI)

