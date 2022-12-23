A visual from the protest. (Photo/ANI)

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): Sanitary workers protested in huge numbers in Andhra Pradesh's Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) office over non-payment of wages.

The workers told ANI they fear losing their jobs in near future.

Few days ago, APCRDA officials assured the workers about their job security and giving wages on time.

But the words of assurance did not pacify the protesting workers.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

