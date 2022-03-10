New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The deadline to apply for DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021 ended on Thursday, officials said.

The scheme, offering a little over 18,000 flats, with all units being drawn from its old inventory, was launched on December 23, 2021.

The last date to apply for its Special Housing Scheme 2021 was March 10. People can apply till midnight, a senior official said.

However, when asked how many applications have been received, he said, "people can apply till midnight today, and final figures will be collated tomorrow".

Previously, the last date to apply for the scheme was February 7.

On public demand and in view of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the date was extended till March 10, officials said.

This was the second scheme of the housing authority for year 2021, the first one being offered early last year.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had made the announcement via a newspaper advertisement which said the flats were being sold at "discounted prices", and as per the DDA brochure, the maximum price of a flat is about Rs 2.14 crore in HIG category in Jasola.

The 18,335 flats of different categories, located at Dwarka, Narela, Rohini and Jasola, among other places, being offered under this scheme are those which remained "unsold in previous housing schemes" of the urban body.

The inventory consists of 205 HIG flats, 976 MIG flats, 11,452 LIG flats and 5,702 flats under the ESW/Janata flats category.

While announcing the approval of the new scheme, the DDA in a statement had then said that the flats were being offered at the old rates or cost in relaxation of the costing policy of DDA, which is updated every financial year based on the appreciation or depreciation of land cost or building, as the case may be.

The allottees will be eligible for subsidy under PMAY scheme of the central government. If they avail home loan from a bank or a financial institution, the statement had said.

The entire process from application to allotment and possession is being done through online mode, officials said.

The DDA on March 10 last year had allotted 1,353 flats to people under its housing scheme launched in January 2021, through a draw of lots, streamed online.

