Kolkata/Delhi, April 10 (PTI) TMC MP and prominent Matua leader, Mamata Bala Thakur, on Wednesday criticised Union Minister Shantanu Thakur and wondered whether only BJP-aligned people are eligible for citizenship under the CAA.

He remark came days after the minister's alleged remark that Matuas associated with the TMC will not qualify for citizenship under the CAA.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Mamata Bala expressed her inability to invoke her community's icons, Guru Chand Thakur and Hari Chand Thakur, during her oath-taking ceremony as a Rajya Sabha MP.

"Union Minister Shantanu Thakur and his supporters are campaigning that Matuas aligned with the TMC will be driven out to Bangladesh and only those aligned with the BJP will get citizenship under CAA. Is there a law allowing only BJP supporters among Matuas to benefit?" she asked.

Referring to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks, the TMC MP said, "Our leader has been saying there is no need to fill a form when we are already citizens of the country."

She lamented her inability to honour religious icons of her community during her oath. "It is a matter of shame and insult for our sect that I was unable to take the name of our Guru inside Parliament," she said.

The All India Trinamool Congress, in a post on X said, "New India's Temple of Democracy has no place for Bengal's Gods! BJP leaders can abuse in Parliament, but MPs from Bengal cannot thank Matua icons Harichand Thakur and Guruchand Thakur while taking the oath! Bangla-Birodhis of the highest order!"

The Matua-majority Thakurnagar area in West Bengal witnessed dramatic scenes on Sunday night as supporters of both leaders came face to face over the control of a house where Binapani Devi lived.

According to the TMC, the incident occurred when Shantanu Thakur, along with his supporters, allegedly attempted to take control of the house, where Mamata Bala presently resides.

The West Bengal Police has registered an FIR against the Union minister based on complaints by his aunt Mamata Bala Thakur, who accused the minister of forcibly trying to take control of a house where community matriarch Binapani Devi, affectionately known as 'Boroma', lived until her death five years ago.

The Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, who is also a Matua leader, dismissed the allegations as baseless, stating, "Mamata Bala Thakur herself had forcibly occupied the house despite my being the legal heir."

Thakur is seeking re-nomination on a BJP ticket from the Matua-majority Bongaon Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

