New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) The process of demarcation of areas, which will come under the proposed Rayagada railway division in Odisha is going on and once it is completed, a notification will be issued in this regard, railway sources said.

“The Rayagada rail division hasn't been notified yet as the process for areas identification is going on, post which it will be notified,” a senior railway official said.

Also Read | Union Budget 2025-26: Trade Unions Demand Super-Rich Tax, Hike in Corporate Tax and Raising Income Tax Exemption Limit to INR 10 Lakh.

The ECoR rail zone with its headquarter at Bhubaneswar presently has three divisions -- Khurda Road, Sambalpur and Waltair.

Rayagada rail division will be carved out from Waltair to be the fourth one in the zone and 70th in the country.

Also Read | Delhi Shooting: DTC Bus Conductor Shoots Driver Over Drinks in Alipur, Surrenders Before Police With Victim's Body.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone of a building, which will be the office of the divisional railway manager (DRM) of Rayagada.

A section of the media reported that the prime minister laid the foundation stone of Rayagada railway division which is incorrect, the source said.

“The only new division which the Hon'ble PM has inaugurated on Monday is the Jammu railway division. Work is going on for the Rayagada railway division on similar lines and is in the process. Now, the DRM building construction will start after the Hon'ble PM laid the foundation stone,” the official said.

After inauguration of the Jammu division, it has now become the country's 69th rail division.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)