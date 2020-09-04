Hoshiarpur, Sep 4 (PTI) Four unidentified masked men looted Rs 5.70 lakh at gunpoint from the branch of a public sector bank in Bhagowal village here on Friday, police said.

The incident took place around 3 pm, they said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand High Court Stays Arrest of Woman Who Accused BJP MLA Mahesh Negi of Rape.

At the time of incident, the security guard deployed at the branch was refuelling the generator set located behind the building, the police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Hoshiarpur, Navjot Singh Mahal said an alert had been sounded in the district and the adjoining areas.

Also Read | Actress Zaara Yesmin Enthral Fans With the Announcement of Her New Song Kandhe Ka Woh Til.

Police parties have been dispatched in the area to search for the culprits. Footage recorded by the CCTV cameras installed inside the bank and in the nearby areas are being inspected, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)