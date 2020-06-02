India News | Armies of India, China Hold Talks to Resolve Ladakh Crisis, No Change on Ground

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Amid the ongoing tensions over heavy Chinese military buildup along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), armies of both countries held talks on Tuesday to resolve the crisis.

"There have been more than 10 round of talks held already between the two sides. On Tuesday also, officers from both sides held talks to resolve the crisis," Army sources said here.

Sources said it seemed that the talks have not been able to make headway as there has been not much change in the ground position of both sides.

The two sides are now going to hold the highest level talks for resolving border disputes at the Major General-level on June 6.

India and China have been locked in a dispute over the heavy military build-up by People's Liberation Army where they have brought in more than 5000 troops all along the Eastern Ladakh sector.

In some areas, they are inside the Indian territory but their intent to carry out deeper incursions was checked by the Indian security forces by quick deployment.

The Chinese have also brought in heavy vehicles with artillery guns and infantry combat vehicles in their rear positions close to the Indian territory. (ANI)

