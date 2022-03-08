Kokrajhar, Mar 8 (PTI) Huge amount of weapons buried in a forest were recovered in Kokrajhar district of Assam, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

Special Director General of Police-cum-IGP (BTAD) L R Bishnoi said at a press conference here that these weapons were suspected to be buried by surrendered NDFB militants at a location under the Tipkai outpost of Bogribari police station.

Also Read | International Women's Day 2022: 'Snake-Woman' Vanita J Borade Among 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' Awardees From Maharashtra.

"We had intelligence inputs that weapons of the surrendered NDFB militants might be hidden at some places. Last week, we got one such information and started acting on that," he added.

The Kokrajhar district police formed three different teams under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar, Bishnoi said.

Also Read | TN TET 2022 Notification Released on trb.tn.nic.in; Registrations From March 14.

"Our target area was the Mahamaya Reserve Forest. During the last two days of operations, we could recover a huge amount of arms and ammunition from the jungle," he added.

The Special DGP said police recovered two Israel-made UG rifles and four magazines, 22 pressure bombs with their caps and 16 HE36 hand grenades.

"The weapons were wrapped in plastic and were recovered from under the ground. We doubt that it belonged to old NDFB cadres and were buried probably around two years ago," he added.

Bishnoi further said that as per information, more such weapons are likely hidden in the area.

Talking about the recovery of weapons belonging to erstwhile cadres of different militant groups, the Kokrajhar SP said the district police is constantly carrying out operations based on intelligence inputs to end the "weapon culture" for continuing peace and development.

"In 2020, one extremist was neutralised and 12 were arrested. We also recovered 97 different weapons, almost 1,500 ammunition and 44 grenades in that year," he added.

Similarly, in 2021, the Kokrajhar police continued the operations and neutralised two extremists and 10 others were arrested, Kumar said.

"We recovered 36 weapons, 17 grenades and 660 ammunition in 2021. This year also, such operations will continue till the time we recover all illegal weapons in Kokrajhar," the SP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)