Jammu, Sep 12 (PTI) Security forces on Saturday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, scuttling an attempt by anti-national elements to carry out subversive activities in the border district.

The recoveries made during the operation included three Chinese pistols with six magazines and 70 rounds, 11 hand grenades, a wireless set, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), two batteries, two flags, a mobile phone, a charger and a pen drive, a police officer said.

Two overground workers of terrorists were arrested during the operation carried out jointly by Special Operations Group (SOG) of local police and the Army in Mendhar sector, the official said.

He said the operation was launched on a specific information to intercept the couriers of arms, ammunitions and explosives along with other subversive material which was smuggled from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“The material was supposed to be carried from forward area to hinterland for subversive activities,” the officials said.

He added that a case was registered against the arrested duo and further investigation is on.

