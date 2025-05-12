Kohima (Nagaland) [India], May 12 (ANI): In a breakthrough, a series of joint operations launched by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles in the hill and valley districts of Manipur between May 5-12 resulted in the apprehension of 16 cadres from the hill and valley-based groups.

According to an official release, the joint operations also led to the recovery of 17 weapons, 17 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition and other war-like stores.

The operations were launched in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Tengnoupal, Chandel, and Senapati districts in coordination with the Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP.

As per the release, "On May 4-5, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police recovered one AK-47 Rifle, one modified .303 Rifle, 11 IEDs, grenades, ammunition and war-like stores from Tingri in Imphal West district and Chamol Top in Chandel district."

"Whereas, one AK-56, one INSAS Rifle, one Carbine, six IEDs, grenades, ammunition and war-like stores were recovered from T Minou of Tengnoupal district on 07 May 2025 by Assam Rifles," it said.

Subsequently, on May 8, from the general Area of Taphou Kuki in Senapati district, Assam Rifles recovered two bolt-action single-barrel rifles, one .22 Rifle, one 9mm Pistol, ammunition and war-like stores.

"On May 10, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police recovered one SLR, one SBBL Gun, two Pt 22 Rifles, one modified .303 Rifle, three 9mm Pistols, grenades, ammunition and war-like stores from Sajirok in Imphal West district," it added.

In addition to the recoveries, 17 cadres of various proscribed organisations were apprehended and handed over to the Manipur Police.

