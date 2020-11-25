New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Army Chief General M M Naravane on Wednesday inaugurated a new residential facility, which will be run by the Assam Rifles, at an orphanage in Kohima, the Defence Ministry said.

The Kohima Orphanage and Destitute Home (KODH) is located approximately 8 km from Kohima town. It was founded by "benevolent local Mrs Zaputo Angami", the ministry said.

"Assam Rifles organised construction & furnishing of this facility (at the KODH) which presently takes care of 95 children, including 26 girls," it said.

The KODH is now run by her daughter Mrs Neibano Angami, the ministry noted.

