Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI): Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday visited Southern Command Headquarters at Pune and reviewed the operational preparedness.

He appreciated the assistance provided to civil administration by the Army during the COVID-19 pandemic and recent floods.

Earlier today, Naravane held a telephonic interaction with Nepal's Chief of Army Staff, Purna Chandra Thapa and discussed aspects of bilateral Defence cooperation. (ANI)

